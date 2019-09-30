Borrell: from controversy to EU's top diplomat

The nomination of Spain's Josep Borrell as the EU high-representative for foreign affairs and vice-president of the commission was among one of Ursula von der Leyen's most surprising appointments - he is 72-years-old and his career has been marred by more than one contentious event.

Borrell is a former aeronautical engineer with a doctorate in economics and an extensive experience in Brussels.

He was elected as the president of the EU Parliament from 2004 to 2007, and remained as ...