Borrell: from controversy to EU's top diplomat

The nomination of Spain's Josep Borrell as the EU high-representative for foreign affairs and vice-president of the commission was among one of Ursula von der Leyen's most surprising appointments - he is 72-years-old and his career has been marred by more than one contentious event.
Borrell is a former aeronautical engineer with a doctorate in economics and an extensive experience in Brussels.
He was elected as the president of the EU Parliament from 2004 to 2007, and remained as ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.