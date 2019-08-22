EU to pledge Africa security funds at G7 summit

EU Council president Donald Tusk is set to make a flurry of pledges at the upcoming G7 summit, committing the EU to shore up a number of funds and create binding transparency measures on pay.

"Tusk is also going to speak on behalf of the [European] Commission, that is something new for us, normally we are not allowed to make financial pledges," a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (22 August).

EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will not be attending...