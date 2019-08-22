EU to pledge Africa security funds at G7 summit

EU Council president Donald Tusk is set to make a flurry of pledges at the upcoming G7 summit, committing the EU to shore up a number of funds and create binding transparency measures on pay.
"Tusk is also going to speak on behalf of the [European] Commission, that is something new for us, normally we are not allowed to make financial pledges," a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (22 August).
EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will not be attending...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
