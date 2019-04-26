Ad
The European Commission tries to determine the state of the EU's justice system through an annual 'Justice Scoreboard' (Photo: dierk schaefer)

EU justice 'barometer' hindered by data gaps

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

There continues to be a gap in the data EU member states provide the European Commission about the functioning of their justice systems, the commission's EU 'justice scoreboard' revealed on Friday (26 April).

However, the availability of data "continues to improve as many member states have invested in their capacity to produce better judicial statistics", the report added.

The available data showed "that many countries continue to improve their judiciary", EU commissioner for jus...

