A US border tax may trigger a global trade war (Photo: dawvon)

EU ready to challenge US border tax

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it is prepared to take legal action against US plans to impose a border tax.

“If somebody is behaving against our interests or against international rules in trade then we have our own mechanisms to react,” Jyrki Katainen, the EU commission vice-president for jobs and growth policy, told the Financial Times in an article published on Monday (13 February).

The US move to subje...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

