euobserver
Many children remain, even after much of the Calais camp was cleared. (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Calais children abandoned at former camp site

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Scores of children have been left out in the cold, after French authorities flattened the make-shift migrants camp in Calais, in northern France, earlier this week.

Journalists report that around a hundred children were sleeping rough on the remains of the camp, among burned-out shacks and riot police.

The Guardian spoke to children who had been lured off the camp site, with promises of being transferred to reception centres where their asylum claims would be assessed. Instead, ...

