The meetings of EU commissioner Pierre Moscovici in Davos were described as 'a day and a half of sub-zero speed-dating'. (Photo: European Commission)

Exclusive

Details of EU Brexit talks with Blair and Soros kept secret

EU & the World
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is keeping secret details of talks between EU commissioner Pierre Moscovici, former UK prime minister Tony Blair and Hungarian-US billionaire George Soros, about a second Brexit referendum.

The commission told EUobserver in reply to an access to documents request that the need to protect the EU's decision-making process weighed heavier than any public interest in what was discussed last January in Davos.

Moscovici, responsible for economic and financial aff...

Exclusive



Exclusive
