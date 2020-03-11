A credible and accountable EU foreign service? Not yet

In late February, Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the European Commission, announced three senior appointments in the European External Action Service (EEAS).
They were: Spaniard Enrique Mora Benavente as deputy secretary general for political affairs, political director; Italian Stefano Sannino as deputy secretary general for economic and global issues; Frenchman Charles Fries as deputy secretary general for common sec...
Corinna Horst is a steering committee member of Women in International Security in Brussels and a senior fellow of the German Marshall Fund of the US.
