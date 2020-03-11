Ad
euobserver
The European External Action Service HQ in Brussels, across from the Berlaymont. (Photo: Atelier de Genval)

A credible and accountable EU foreign service? Not yet

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Corinna Horst, Brussels,

In late February, Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the European Commission, announced three senior appointments in the European External Action Service (EEAS).

They were: Spaniard Enrique Mora Benavente as deputy secretary general for political affairs, political director; Italian Stefano Sannino as deputy secretary general for economic and global issues; Frenchman Charles Fries as deputy secretary general for common sec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Corinna Horst is a steering committee member of Women in International Security in Brussels and a senior fellow of the German Marshall Fund of the US.

Related articles

Let's put women in charge of peace talks
Women should fill two EU top jobs, Tusk says
Why Miroslav Lajčák is the wrong choice for EU envoy
Borrell: from controversy to EU's top diplomat
The European External Action Service HQ in Brussels, across from the Berlaymont. (Photo: Atelier de Genval)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Corinna Horst is a steering committee member of Women in International Security in Brussels and a senior fellow of the German Marshall Fund of the US.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections