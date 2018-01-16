Ad
euobserver
Estonian prime minister Jueri Ratas spoke in front of an almost empty room (Photo: European Parliament)

Fewer MEPs than visitors turn up for Estonian PM

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

Fewer than seven percent of MEPs showed up on Tuesday morning (16 January) for a debate with Estonian prime minister Jueri Ratas to discuss his country's handling of its six-month rotating EU presidency.

However - unlike at the previous such debate with Ratas' Maltese colleague Joseph Muscat - European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker this time made no reference to the poor attendance.

EUobserver counted the number ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

MEPs snub Pacific leader, but strengthen climate measures
MEPs look for ways to battle plenary non-attendance
Juncker lashes out at 'ridiculous' EU parliament
MEPs skip hearing scrutinising their role in Dieselgate
Estonian prime minister Jueri Ratas spoke in front of an almost empty room (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections