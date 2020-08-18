How Covid-19 is changing the European Union

The Covid-19 pandemic took the European Union on a rollercoaster ride.

When a first mini-wave of infections hit the EU on 24 January, the Union entered a period of self-delusion.

During the last weekend of February, when infections rose dramatically in Italy, self-delusion gave way to selfish improvisation.

With European solidarity in pieces and markets reacting nervously, leaders finally stepped in on 10 March. Economies were put on life support, while 'green lanes' kept...