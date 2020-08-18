Ad
European Parliament in session during the coronavirus pandemic

How Covid-19 is changing the European Union

by Peter Van Kemseke, Brussels,

The Covid-19 pandemic took the European Union on a rollercoaster ride.

When a first mini-wave of infections hit the EU on 24 January, the Union entered a period of self-delusion.

During the last weekend of February, when infections rose dramatically in Italy, self-delusion gave way to selfish improvisation.

With European solidarity in pieces and markets reacting nervously, leaders finally stepped in on 10 March. Economies were put on life support, while 'green lanes' kept...

Peter Van Kemseke holds a PhD in the history of international relations. As a Belgian diplomat he served at NATO, the United Nations in New York and the EU. He was deputy head of cabinet of European Council president Herman Van Rompuy and worked for European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič. His book - How Covid-19 is Changing the European Union - was published in August 2020 by Boeklyn International.

