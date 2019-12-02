Ad
'Climate change does not respect national borders, the whole world needs to work together to fight it,' said EP president David Sassoli (left) (Photo: European Parliament)

Three EU chiefs present 'green revolution' at Madrid COP25

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promised on Monday at the UN climate conference (COP25) in Madrid that the European Green Deal "is Europe's new growth strategy" - saying it will cut emissions while also creating jobs and improving quality of life.

"This will include extending emission trading to all relevant sectors [e.g. shipping], clean, affordable and secure energy, the boosting of the circular economy, a farm to fork strategy as well as a biodiversity...

