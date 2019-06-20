Additional summit over top EU jobs looms

The chances for an additional summit of EU leaders to decide on the bloc's next leadership positions increased on Thursday (20 June) when heads of state and government gathered in Brussels to discuss who to nominate.

Germany and France were still at odds, with French president Emmanuel Macron again dismissing the Spitzenkandidat, or lead candidate, process, a mechanism to appoint the candidate from the strongest party emerging at the EU elections last month, to run the next EU commissi...