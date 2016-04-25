Ad
Hofer (r) celebrating his win in the first round of Austria's presidential election (Photo: FPO)

Far right wins first round of Austrian vote

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A far-right candidate won the first round of presidential polls in Austria on Sunday, dealing a historic blow to the traditional mainstream parties.

Norbert Hofer of the Freedom Party won 36 percent of the vote, preliminary results show.

He will face Greens-backed candidate Alexander van der Bellen, who came second place with 20 percent, in a run-off on 22 May.

Neither of the candidates from the governing coalition parties, the centre-right People's Party and Chancellor We...

