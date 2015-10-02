EU hopes Turkey summit to ease migrant crisis

When Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes to Brussels, EU leaders will be hoping he’ll help stop the flow of refugees without asking too much in return.
Erdogan, will, on Monday (5 October), meet the presidents of the top three EU institutions and, separately, the king of Belgium.
He’ll also hold a joint dinner with the EU’s Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Martin Schulz.
His visit comes as huge numbers of refugees, mostly from Syria, are crossing via Turkey to...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
