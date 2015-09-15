Frontex resource limitations put agency in straitjacket

As Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the Second World War unfolded in May, hundreds of the continent’s overstretched border guards travelled to Warsaw for one of the highlights of their working year.

With the cost of flights and hotels paid by hosts Frontex, the EU border agency, the 800 delegates relaxed for what has become an annual event in their calendars, the European Day for Border Guards.

As the name suggests, it was a one-day affair and featured speeches from high-rankin...