Ad
euobserver
In a bid to help Frontex beef up its resources, Iceland lent more than a third of its entire coast guard fleet to aid operations in Greece and Italy (Photo: Frontex)

Frontex resource limitations put agency in straitjacket

Migration
Rule of Law
Investigations
by Nick Mathiason, Victoria Parsons and Ted Jeory, Brussels,

As Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the Second World War unfolded in May, hundreds of the continent’s overstretched border guards travelled to Warsaw for one of the highlights of their working year.

With the cost of flights and hotels paid by hosts Frontex, the EU border agency, the 800 delegates relaxed for what has become an annual event in their calendars, the European Day for Border Guards.

As the name suggests, it was a one-day affair and featured speeches from high-rankin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of LawInvestigations

Related articles

The day borders came back to Europe
Frontex in dire need of border guards
The first 100 days of the New Frontex Director
In a bid to help Frontex beef up its resources, Iceland lent more than a third of its entire coast guard fleet to aid operations in Greece and Italy (Photo: Frontex)

Tags

MigrationRule of LawInvestigations
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections