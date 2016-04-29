French MPs call to lift Russia sanctions

The French National Assembly on Thursday (28 April) adopted a resolution calling for the lifting of EU sanctions against Russia.

The resolution, which is non-binding and which was voted against the French government's advice, was adopted by 55 votes in favour, 44 against, and two abstentions.

"This is totally unhoped for," the promoter of the text, Thierry Mariani from the centre-right Les Republicains party (LR), told Le Figaro newspaper after the event.

Only a minority of...