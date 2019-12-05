Development to fuel change

Last year, the European Commission earmarked almost €90bn for a so-called Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (or NDICI for short).
EU jargon and acronyms aside, the NDICI has serious ramifications for a whole set of policies when it comes to development across the globe.
For Swedish centre-right MEP Tomas Tobé, who chairs the European Parliament's development committee, the issue ranks among a number of top priorities that will need to be tackled o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.