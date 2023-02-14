Ad
euobserver
Though the EU encouragingly repeats the mantra that 'Kosovo's future belongs in the EU', its visa regime suggests otherwise (Photo: K2.0)

Kosovars grow weary of EU's privatised visa regime

EU & the World
EU Political
by Aulonë Kadriu, Pristina,

This article was originally produced for and published by Kosovo 2.0. It has been re-published here with permission.

"Why doesn't he get a megaphone?" asks a 73-year-old woman waiting among around 50 other people in front of the Pristina offices of TLScontact, an international visa-application centre. From the back of the line she can hardly hear the guard reading...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Aulonë Kadriu is the editor of Pristina-based investigative website Kosovo 2.0, where this piece first appeared. Additional reporting and writing by Vjosa Musliu.

Related articles

No breakthrough in EU-hosted Kosovo/Serbia talks
What does EU want for Kosovo visa-free travel?
Kosovo issues dire warning on Serbia-Russia axis
Serbia pulls down Kosovo barricades, easing crisis
Though the EU encouragingly repeats the mantra that 'Kosovo's future belongs in the EU', its visa regime suggests otherwise (Photo: K2.0)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Aulonë Kadriu is the editor of Pristina-based investigative website Kosovo 2.0, where this piece first appeared. Additional reporting and writing by Vjosa Musliu.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections