Serbia pulls down Kosovo barricades, easing crisis

Serbia and Kosovo have stepped back from the brink of violence after ethnic Serbs began dismantling some 10 roadblocks in northern Kosovo on Thursday (29 December).

"Diplomacy prevailed in de-escalating tensions in north Kosovo," EU foreign affairs chef Josep Borrell said, but "urgent progress in dialogue" was needed to avoid future incidents, he added.

"What is really important now is to not allow the situation to backslide into another crisis," the EU special envoy for the Koso...