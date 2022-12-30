Ad
euobserver
Bridge to ethnic Serbian enclave in Mitrovica, northern Kosovo (Photo: Allan Leonard)

Serbia pulls down Kosovo barricades, easing crisis

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia and Kosovo have stepped back from the brink of violence after ethnic Serbs began dismantling some 10 roadblocks in northern Kosovo on Thursday (29 December).

"Diplomacy prevailed in de-escalating tensions in north Kosovo," EU foreign affairs chef Josep Borrell said, but "urgent progress in dialogue" was needed to avoid future incidents, he added.

"What is really important now is to not allow the situation to backslide into another crisis," the EU special envoy for the Koso...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kosovo sets new deadline for car-plate sovereignty
Kosovo issues dire warning on Serbia-Russia axis
Hundreds more Serb police join 'dangerous' Kosovo boycott
Bridge to ethnic Serbian enclave in Mitrovica, northern Kosovo (Photo: Allan Leonard)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections