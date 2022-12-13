Ad
Hunary's prime minister Viktor Orbán. The interlocking four issues threatened to derail EU leaders’ meeting on Thursday in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU secures deal with Hungary, unblocks joint aid to Ukraine

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU late on Monday (12 December) suspended cohesion funds to Hungary, at the same time approving pandemic recovery subsidies to Budapest but with serious rule-of-law conditions attached — in return, managing to unblock Hungary's veto on a global minimum tax and joint EU aid to Ukraine.

In a historic move, EU ambassadors suspended 55 percent of EU cohesion funds to prime minister Viktor Orbán's government because of concerns over the rule of law and corruption — lower than the 65 per...

