Ad
euobserver
Previously documented violence of migrant abuse in Croatia - this picture from 2020 is by the Danish Refugee Council (Photo: Danish Refugee Council)

Illegal pushbacks happening daily in Croatia, says NGO

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

More than 1,600 testimonies of alleged illegal pushbacks of migrants and refugees, dating from 2017 throughout the EU, was published on Thursday (8 December).

The accounts, collected by the Border Violence Monitoring Network (BVMN) in a so-called Black Book commissioned by the Left party in the European Parliament, add to the mounting body...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Croat police kept handwritten logbook of likely pushbacks
Frontex leadership candidates grilled by MEPs
Frontex expanding migrant route-busting mission in Balkans
Previously documented violence of migrant abuse in Croatia - this picture from 2020 is by the Danish Refugee Council (Photo: Danish Refugee Council)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections