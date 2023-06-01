Ad
Hungarian premier Viktor Orbán (c) in 2011, at the start of Hungary's last EU presidency (Photo: Council of the European Union)

MEPs pile on pressure for EU to delay Hungary's presidency

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs have adopted a non-binding resolution that "questions" if Hungary is fit to hold the EU's presidency in the second half of 2024, given persistent concerns over the country's democratic backsliding.

The resolution, passed on Thursday (1 June), had support from parties from the centre-right to the far left, and sailed through with 442 votes against 144, with 33 abstentions.

MEPs questioned Hungary's EU presidency "in view of non-compliance with" EU rules and values, according...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

