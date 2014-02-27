EU urges Russia to help stabilise Ukraine

The EU has urged Russia to join efforts to stabilise the Ukrainian economy, as armed men seize local government buildings in Crimea.
Speaking in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (26 February), EU neighbourhood commissioner Stefan Fuele said: “Russia has a chance to become part of the efforts to bring stability and prosperity back to Ukraine, including being part of the coordinated international efforts to help Ukraine address its economic challenges.”
He added: ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
