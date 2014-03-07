Juncker elected centre-right's top EU candidate

The centre-right European People's Party on Friday (7 March) chose Jean-Claude Juncker, an EU political veteran and former head of the Eurogroup, as its top candidate for the European Commission.

"Experience. Solidarity. Future". This is the slogan the EPP wants to attract voters with in the upcoming EU elections, with Juncker's face as top candidate for all affiliated parties. It doesn't mean Juncker will actually run for seat in the European Parliament.

Nor does it mean that he ...