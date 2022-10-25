EU support for climate compensation lacks concrete commitments

The EU agreed to increase their climate ambitions for the COP27 UN climate conference, which will be held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el Sheikh from 6 until 18 November.

A "strong mandate" was needed to keep the conclusions of last year's summit "alive" and convince other countries to follow the EU's lead, EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Monday (24 October). But it took lengthy negotiations to get all 27 countries to agree to update the bloc's climate target "as soon ...