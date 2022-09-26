How the EU is failing to help the hippo

If asked to describe a hippopotamus, the chances are that you would conjure up an image of an enormous ungainly-looking mammal who spends its days languorously floating in African waters chomping on vegetation.

Appearances can, however, be deceptive. With their colossal bulk, powerful jaws and ability to move at surprisingly high speeds on land and in water, the common hippo can be dangerous to humans in case of conflict.

Yet, these formidable giants have more to fear from huma...