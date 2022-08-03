Lithuania only EU state to back Pelosi on Taiwan

Lithuania has become the only EU country to publicly endorse a controversial US visit to Taiwan by House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Now speaker Pelosi has opened the door to Taiwan much wider, I am sure other defenders of freedom and democracy will be walking through very soon," Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Twitter on Tuesday (2 August).

He spoke out as Pelosi's plane touched down the same day in Taipei, where she met with Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-w...