The German law was considered highly controversial because it required telecom operators to store users' data for four or ten weeks (Photo: Pixabay)

EU's top court overturns German data-retention law

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Germany's privacy-invasive data-retention law is not compatible with EU law, the European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday (20 September).

The German law was considered highly controversial because it required telecom operators to store users' data for four or ten weeks and make this data available to law enforcement authorities on request.

The EU's top court said that blanket and indiscriminate telecommunications data-retention is

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

