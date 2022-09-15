Poland snubs EU Parliament's spyware probe

Polish government authorities snubbed a European Parliament probe into spyware Pegasus by refusing to show up to an inquiry on Thursday (15 September).
"The flat out refusal of the Polish authorities to cooperate with our committee is extremely regretful," said Jeroen Lenaers, a Dutch centre-right MEP heading the committee probe.
Poland's interior minister Mariusz Kamiński from the ruling Law and Justice party had been invited — but then informed the committee that he would not be...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.