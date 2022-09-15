Poland snubs EU Parliament's spyware probe

Polish government authorities snubbed a European Parliament probe into spyware Pegasus by refusing to show up to an inquiry on Thursday (15 September).

"The flat out refusal of the Polish authorities to cooperate with our committee is extremely regretful," said Jeroen Lenaers, a Dutch centre-right MEP heading the committee probe.

Poland's interior minister Mariusz Kamiński from the ruling Law and Justice party had been invited — but then informed the committee that he would not be...