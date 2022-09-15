Ad
euobserver
Polish authorities refuse to cooperate with the Pegasus inquiry committee (Photo: European Parliament)

Poland snubs EU Parliament's spyware probe

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Polish government authorities snubbed a European Parliament probe into spyware Pegasus by refusing to show up to an inquiry on Thursday (15 September).

"The flat out refusal of the Polish authorities to cooperate with our committee is extremely regretful," said Jeroen Lenaers, a Dutch centre-right MEP heading the committee probe.

Poland's interior minister Mariusz Kamiński from the ruling Law and Justice party had been invited — but then informed the committee that he would not be...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

NSO surveillance rival operating in EU
EU Commission won't probe 'Pegasus' spyware abuse
EU parliament spyware inquiry eyes Italian firms
Greek PM embroiled in spyware scandal
Polish authorities refuse to cooperate with the Pegasus inquiry committee (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections