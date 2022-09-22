Ad
euobserver
An undated photo of Finland's Vaalimaa crossing point with Russia (Photo: Rajaliikenne)

Finnish border guards will allow fleeing Russians to enter

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Finnish border guards will allow Russian nationals fleeing Vladimir Putin's military conscription to apply for asylum in Finland.

A spokesperson for the Finnish border guard said that unless the country's political leadership say otherwise, Russian nationals will have their asylum claims processed.

"We follow international agreements that we have signed and people can seek asylum in Finland," he told EUobserver on Thursday (22 September).

"Generally speaking, of course, if R...

