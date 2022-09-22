Big Tech now edges out Big Energy in EU lobbying

Brand new analysis by EU lobby data website LobbyFacts has revealed that the companies with the highest-declared lobby budgets have increased their spending by a third since 2015.
LobbyFacts, which presents data from the EU transparency data in a user-friendly database, found that while in 2015 the top-declaring companies spent roughly €90m b...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Vicky Cann is a researcher and campaigner for Corporate Europe Observatory. She specialises in revolving doors, captured states and EU Council transparency. Nina Katzemich is a campaigner with the German transparency NGO LobbyControl.
Vicky Cann is a researcher and campaigner for Corporate Europe Observatory. She specialises in revolving doors, captured states and EU Council transparency. Nina Katzemich is a campaigner with the German transparency NGO LobbyControl.