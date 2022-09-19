Ad
euobserver
Giorgia Meloni, the leader of Brothers of Italy, could be the first female prime minister in Italy’s history (Photo: Hermann Tertsch and Victor Gonzalez)

Europe braces for far-right Italy This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Last week the European Parliament's turn provided the show in the European political scene, presenting EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's energy proposals, declaring Hungary a "hybrid regime", and rushing an official to the top spot.

This week Europe is bracing for the shock of having a far-right leader head the eurozone's third largest countries — which also happens to be one of most indebted.

Italian voters are heading to the polls next Sunday (25 September), and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UN team 'on way' to war-torn Ukraine nuclear plant
Hungary 'no longer a full democracy', MEPs set to declare
Italy poised to elect far-right rulers
The rise of Italy's new far-right star: Giorgia Meloni
Giorgia Meloni, the leader of Brothers of Italy, could be the first female prime minister in Italy’s history (Photo: Hermann Tertsch and Victor Gonzalez)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections