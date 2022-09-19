Europe braces for far-right Italy This WEEK

Last week the European Parliament's turn provided the show in the European political scene, presenting EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's energy proposals, declaring Hungary a "hybrid regime", and rushing an official to the top spot.

This week Europe is bracing for the shock of having a far-right leader head the eurozone's third largest countries — which also happens to be one of most indebted.

Italian voters are heading to the polls next Sunday (25 September), and ...