EU seeks to ease Ukraine export woes

The EU is grappling with bottlenecks to increase the capacity of shipments of Ukraine grain and other products to member states.

But EU officials briefing reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (20 September) say efforts are underway to improve so-called solidarity lanes that aim to expedite Ukrainian goods towards EU states.

The lanes were set up over the summer to expand logistic connections between Ukraine and the EU, via rail, road and inland waterways.

"While we have come a ...