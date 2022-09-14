Ad
French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield: 'In five years, if we have to do another report on Hungary, it means we don't have a functioning EU' (Photo: European Parliament)

Hungary 'no longer a full democracy', MEPs set to declare

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament is expected to say on Thursday (15 September) that Hungary can no longer be considered a full democracy.

But legal scholars warned the decision could create serious issues for the credibility of the parliament itself.

The draft resolution, set to be adopted on Thursday, says that the country has turned "into a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy" under prime minister Viktor ...

French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield: 'In five years, if we have to do another report on Hungary, it means we don't have a functioning EU' (Photo: European Parliament)

