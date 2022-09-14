Hungary 'no longer a full democracy', MEPs set to declare

The European Parliament is expected to say on Thursday (15 September) that Hungary can no longer be considered a full democracy.
But legal scholars warned the decision could create serious issues for the credibility of the parliament itself.
The draft resolution, set to be adopted on Thursday, says that the country has turned "into a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy" under prime minister Viktor ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.