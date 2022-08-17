A year of Taliban — only aid is keeping Afghan kids alive

Samar* doesn't go to school as much anymore. Instead, the 11-year-old spends half his day sewing rugs with his 15-year-old brother Zalmay*.

The economic crisis in Afghanistan means his family, who had a good life before the Taliban regained power, now struggle to survive. Sending Samar to work was an agonising decision for his parents.

He said: "I was going to school before August 2021 and now I am not going to school [as often]. I don't like making rugs — it makes me so sad."

...