One idea to tackle Big Energy's big profits

Recently published second-quarter results show that Shell, Centrica, Exxon, Chevron and other large energy companies have made record profits. They intend to pay these profits out to their shareholders.
Scepticism towards...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Marija Bartl is professor of transnational private law at the University of Amsterdam, where Nena van der Horst is PhD researcher in corporate governance.
Marija Bartl is professor of transnational private law at the University of Amsterdam, where Nena van der Horst is PhD researcher in corporate governance.