Ad
euobserver
Second-quarter results show Shell, Centrica, Exxon, Chevron and other large energy companies have made record profits (Photo: Images_of_Money)

One idea to tackle Big Energy's big profits

Green Economy
Opinion
by Marija Bartl and Nena van der Horst, Amsterdam,

Recently published second-quarter results show that Shell, Centrica, Exxon, Chevron and other large energy companies have made record profits. They intend to pay these profits out to their shareholders.

Scepticism towards...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Marija Bartl is professor of transnational private law at the University of Amsterdam, where Nena van der Horst is PhD researcher in corporate governance.

Related articles

Germany to quit Russian coal on 1 August, oil on 31 December
The Shell 'carbon capture' plant that emits more than it captures
Big energy firms pocket money from emissions trading
Dutch government's attempt to keep Shell fails
Second-quarter results show Shell, Centrica, Exxon, Chevron and other large energy companies have made record profits (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Marija Bartl is professor of transnational private law at the University of Amsterdam, where Nena van der Horst is PhD researcher in corporate governance.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections