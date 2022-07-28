Ad
Russian president Vladimir Putin and Russia Today chief Margarita Simonyan (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU court upholds ban on Russia Today broadcaster

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU court in Luxembourg has thrown out Russia's challenge against a ban on propaganda outlet Russia Today imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.

The ban did not infringe the "right of free speech", because it covered "broadcasting of propaganda" in support of Russia's military aggression by a wholly Russian state-funded outlet, the court said in its verdict on Wednesday (27 July).

It was in the "general interest" because it ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

