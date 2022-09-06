Beware the 'biomethane is green gas' hot-air PR trick

EU proposals to expand 'green gas' or 'biomethane', which the European Parliament will vote on in its revision of the Renewable Energy Directive next week (13 September), could expand the industry indiscriminately and have damaging effects.
Biomethane could supplant better alternatives, including dietary change, food waste prevention, afforestation, plant-based protein production and renewable electricity.
The production of biomethane begins when organic materials ('feedstocks')...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Martin Bowman is the senior policy and campaigns manager at Feedback, a NGO focussing on a sustainable food system.
Martin Bowman is the senior policy and campaigns manager at Feedback, a NGO focussing on a sustainable food system.