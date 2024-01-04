Why are German armed forces spying on domestic citizens?

When the German chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered his famous "Zeitenwende" [Turning Point] speech in February 2022, he placed the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) at the centre of the public attention.
Since then, the procurement and readiness of tanks, weapon systems, and radios have been discussed in detail over the media.
Less discussed, despite their growing importance, are the intelligence capabilities of the Bundeswe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Corbinian Ruckerbauer is an expert on intelligence services and digital fundamental rights at the Berlin-based think tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung.
Corbinian Ruckerbauer is an expert on intelligence services and digital fundamental rights at the Berlin-based think tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung.