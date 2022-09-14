EU unveils energy crisis plan, but warns of difficult 'winters'

With high energy prices damaging the EU economy and fueling social anxiety across the bloc, the European Commission has finally put forward an emergency plan to intervene in the markets — amid fears over rationing and power blackouts this winter.

"At this stage, prices remain high and there is no quick fix. The next winters will be difficult. Not just this one. Make no mistake about that," EU Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans told a press conference on Wednesday (14 September).

