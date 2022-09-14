Ad
euobserver
EU hopes to raise more than €140bn for member states to cushion the impact of the energy crisis, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs in Strasbourg (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU unveils energy crisis plan, but warns of difficult 'winters'

EU Political
Green Economy
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With high energy prices damaging the EU economy and fueling social anxiety across the bloc, the European Commission has finally put forward an emergency plan to intervene in the markets — amid fears over rationing and power blackouts this winter.

"At this stage, prices remain high and there is no quick fix. The next winters will be difficult. Not just this one. Make no mistake about that," EU Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans told a press conference on Wednesday (14 September).

Cr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Russia puts EU in nuclear-energy paradox
European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike
Von der Leyen unveils energy crisis plan ahead of key meeting
EU energy ministers' meeting ends with 'no decision made'
EU hopes to raise more than €140bn for member states to cushion the impact of the energy crisis, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs in Strasbourg (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections