EU court points to future resurrection of Russian gas pipe

Russia has won the right to challenge EU laws meant to stop dirty tricks in gas markets, at the same time as Moscow wages gas wars against Europe.
The EU's top tribunal in Luxembourg ruled on Tuesday (12 July) that Russia's bid to secure exemptions from the EU laws for its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was legally admissible, paving the way for further court action.
Russia completed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany before invading Ukraine in February, but Berlin subsequentl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.