UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi confirmed that the last operating reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has now been shut down (Photo: IAEA Imagebank)

Russia and Ukraine 'interested' in nuclear safety zone: IAEA chief

Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Russia and Ukraine are interested in creating a "safety zone" around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi told a press conference on Monday (12 September).

Grossi said he saw "signs" that Russia and Ukraine were willing to set up a protection zone around Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine.

"What we need is Ukraine and Russia to agree on a very simple principle of not att...

Ukraine

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ukraine

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

