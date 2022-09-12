Russia and Ukraine 'interested' in nuclear safety zone: IAEA chief

Russia and Ukraine are interested in creating a "safety zone" around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi told a press conference on Monday (12 September).

Grossi said he saw "signs" that Russia and Ukraine were willing to set up a protection zone around Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine.

"What we need is Ukraine and Russia to agree on a very simple principle of not att...