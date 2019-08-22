Ad
There was not a 'cigarette paper' standing between the positions of France and Germany, a French official said (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU plays good cop/bad cop on Brexit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany has said the EU could renegotiate the Brexit deal, but France is taking a harder line with Britain's new prime minister.

The prospect of a renegotiation came from German chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin during the British leader, Boris Johnson's, first visit there on Wednesday (21 August).

Johnson has rejected the old deal on grounds it would keep the UK tied to the EU on customs in order to maintain an open border in Ireland.

The EU had said as recently as Tues...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

There was not a 'cigarette paper' standing between the positions of France and Germany, a French official said (Photo: Council of the European Union)

