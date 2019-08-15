Ad
One in every three meetings the German Selmayr had as secretary-general, was with an organisation that represented the interests of German businesses. (Photo: Brookings Institution)

Exclusive

Selmayr did not keep formal records of lobby meetings

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Former secretary-general of the European Commission Martin Selmayr did not keep any records of the meetings he had with lobbyists while he was the commission's highest-ranking civil servant, EUobserver can conclude from e-mail exchanges with the commission.

Selmayr was secretary-general from 1 March 2018 until 1 August this year, during which he held at least 21 meetings with organisations, companies, and think tanks.

