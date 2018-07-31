EU's moment of truth in Khan al-Ahmar

Sometimes, the last day in court isn't.

The 24 May decision by Israeli High Court justices Sohlberg, Baron and Willner was supposed to be just that for Khan al-Ahmar, a Palestinian community a few kilometres east of Jerusalem. Their last day in court, to be followed by the imminent demolition of the entire community by Israeli authorities.

As unanimous and unequivocal as it was in its delivery, that day's decision was no more than an attempt to provide a guise of formal legality f...