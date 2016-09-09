MEPs sign letter in support of LuxLeaks whistleblowers

One hundred and eight MEPs have signed an open letter to support the two whistleblowers judged in Luxembourg for revealing sweetheart tax deals granted to multinationals.

In the letter to Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet, dated 8 September, the eurodeputies expressed their "support and solidarity" and said their revelations "had a decisive impact for the debate on tax transparency and tax justice".

Deltour and Halet, two former employees of accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers...