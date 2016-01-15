Belgium ordered to repay energy levies to EU

Belgium has to refund the Brussels-based EU institutions more than a hundred monthly payments the Brussels-Capital Region had charged them.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on Thursday (14 January) that Belgium had no right to collect the monthly contributions, connected to electricity and gas bills, because they are indirect taxes and the EU is exempt from such levies.

It is not clear how much money Belgium now owes the EU, but Flemish media spoke of a “substantia...