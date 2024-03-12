EU ministers call for social investment, amid budget cuts

EU finance ministers met with social affairs ministers in Brussels to discuss novel ways to measure and track the impact of government investment in the workforce.
Social investment, for lifelong learning, education, and government support for job transitions and schemes to improve job accessibility for the (partially) disabled or those recovering from a long-term illness, are expected to boost European growth.
"Social investment is not just a cost factor; it also has a return,"...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.