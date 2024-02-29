The macabre saga of Navalny's corpse

Russian authorities announced the death of Alexei Navalny on 16 February. The following day, Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the remote, Arctic penal colony where her son had been imprisoned. A macabre runaround ensued.

First, authorities refused to let Navalnaya see her son's body. Next, they refused to hand over Navalny's body unless his mother agreed to a "secret" funeral.