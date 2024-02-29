The macabre saga of Navalny's corpse

Russian authorities announced the death of Alexei Navalny on 16 February. The following day, Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the remote, Arctic penal colony where her son had been imprisoned. A macabre runaround ensued.
First, authorities refused to let Navalnaya see her son's body. Next, they refused to hand over Navalny's body unless his mother agreed to a "secret" funeral.
Last Thursday, Navalnaya said that an investigator had Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Stephen Minas is senior research fellow at the Transnational Law Institute of King's College London and associate professor at the school of transnational law at Peking University.
Dr Stephen Minas is senior research fellow at the Transnational Law Institute of King's College London and associate professor at the school of transnational law at Peking University.