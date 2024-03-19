Canary Islands: EU-borders chief offers help, amid migrant spike

The EU's border agency Frontex is ready to offer emergency support to Spain following a spike in migrants crossing from the West African coast to the Canary Islands.

Speaking at a hearing with the European Parliament's justice and civil liberties committee on Monday (18 March), Frontex director Hans Leijtens told MEPs that he would soon travel to the Canary Islands due to the "very worrying" situation regarding immigration on the Islands.

In the first three months, the archipela...