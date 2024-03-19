Ad
In the first three months of 2024, the Canary Islands received 12,393 immigrants compared to 2,178 in 2023 (Photo: Sea Watch International)

Canary Islands: EU-borders chief offers help, amid migrant spike

by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex is ready to offer emergency support to Spain following a spike in migrants crossing from the West African coast to the Canary Islands.

Speaking at a hearing with the European Parliament's justice and civil liberties committee on Monday (18 March), Frontex director Hans Leijtens told MEPs that he would soon travel to the Canary Islands due to the "very worrying" situation regarding immigration on the Islands.

In the first three months, the archipela...

