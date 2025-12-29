Ad
Maria Hlod leads a workshop teaching children to make clay figurines, using creative activities to support mental health (Photo: Anna Romandash)

Also heroes: How disabled Ukrainians cope with being refugees

by Anna Romandash,
When Volodymyr Yanytskyi left his hometown of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine in the spring of 2022, the front line was approaching, and staying was no longer viable. Nearly blind — he travelled west with his wife and mother-in-law. 

“The goal was to reach a quiet place,” he says. “When there’s silence, you can start again.”

Author Bio

Anna Romandash is an award-winning journalist from Ukraine and the author of Women of Ukraine: Reportages from the War and Beyond (2023).

