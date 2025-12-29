Also heroes: How disabled Ukrainians cope with being refugees

When Volodymyr Yanytskyi left his hometown of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine in the spring of 2022, the front line was approaching, and staying was no longer viable. Nearly blind — he travelled west with his wife and mother-in-law.
“The goal was to reach a quiet place,” he says. “When there’s silence, you can start again.”
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Anna Romandash is an award-winning journalist from Ukraine and the author of Women of Ukraine: Reportages from the War and Beyond (2023).